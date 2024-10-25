'Do Patti' Review: An Impressive Kriti Sanon Anchors a Inconsistent Screenplay

Do Patti, however is let down by its screenplay – it isn’t nearly as taut or unpredictable as it needed to be. A thriller rests on the audience’s need and inability to figure out the next twist but in this film, you can see the twist coming a mile away. And that is partly because of the direction as well – the twist simply isn’t hidden well enough. Some sequences also seem to be too stretched out while others seem rushed. The best parts of Do Patti are hidden between the lines.

Unlike Seeta Aur Geeta, Shailee and Saumya are given a common love interest which allows the film to explore the misogyny that lies at the heart of the ‘Madonna-Whore complex’. The MWC trope presents two ‘types’ of women in cinema – one that is ‘pure’ and one that is ‘rebellious’. The former is desirable, especially as a romantic interest and the latter must change into the first to find redemption.

In Do Patti, the trope is used to highlight the role misogyny and his privilege play in the way Dhruv interacts with the two sisters.