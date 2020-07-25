Quick Review: Sushant Shines in the Deeply Emotional 'Dil Bechara'

Sushant Singh Rajput's last film, Dil Bechara, is a tough one to watch. The directorial debut of Mukesh Chhabra, it also stars Sanjana Sanghi in a lead role. While watching the film, there's a constant thought that lingers on- Sushant Singh Rajput is no more.

Be it his smile, the twinkle in his eyes or even his easy charm - Sushant is in his best form in the film. It just breaks our hearts to even acknowledge the fact that this bright, energetic and successful star is gone.

Dil Bechara is an adaptation of The Fault in Our Stars and it has been given a desi touch. Mukesh Chhabra's story is set in Jamshedpur and is about Kizzie and Manny. The performances in the film are stellar. Be it Sanjana Sanghi's parents, played Saswata Chatterjee and Swastika Mukherjee, or even Saif Ali Khan (who has a cameo) every character touches your heart. Sushant, of course, takes the cake. However, in such a warm film, the editing is quite patchy. For instance some of the scenes, such as the one where Kizzie and Manny go for their dream trip, end too soon.

Despite the abruptness there are dialogues that acquire a whole new meaning now that Sushant is no more. He still had so much to give us. However, let us celebrate Sushant through this movie and remember him with a smile.

A detailed review will be out soon.