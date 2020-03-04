Review: ‘Devi’ Screams About The Apathy of The Judiciary

The others range from a rich alcoholic (Shruti Haasan) to three Marathi women from the rural areas. Then there is a burqa-clad lady who is seen waxing her feet when we first meet her. A city dweller (Neha Dhupia) is lost in her own thoughts, while a young girl (Shivani Raghuvanshi) is busy studying for her medical exams (does the Hyderabad vet rape and murder ring a bell?). Another mute girl (Yashaswani Dayama) is busy trying to fix the TV. As soon as the news channel blares out yet another case of a gruesome crime, silence and fear reigns in the room.

Another victim rings the bell, and a heated debate ensues as to whether or not to allow her in the room. During the course of the discussion, the women open up about their abusers and the manner in which they were assaulted. But nothing prepares us for the devastating closing shot.