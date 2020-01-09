‘Darbar’ Uses Rajini’s Star Power to Deliver a Breezy Entertainer

Director A R Murugadoss shot to fame with Ramana (2002), a vigilante film that spawned a genre. His penchant for directing action and pre-interval suspense is legendary and was in full display in Ghajini (2005).



With Darbar, he returns to his original screenplay writing chops. The film weaves in action and emotion and interlaces the two with sudden bits of comedy.



The story arc is familiar, and is similar to almost all of Rajinikanth’s films post Baasha. But it’s in the twists within that ARM thrives. He adds little details to Aditya’s (Rajinikanth) character and mannerisms that only the superstar can pull off. And stuffs every alternate scene with Easter eggs from other Tamil blockbusters; some directed by him, others starring Rajini and still others that are totally random.

Darbar is the second film in what is going to be a sub-genre, one in which Rajini plays and looks his age (almost) on screen, but where the story harks back to movies that are two decades old.