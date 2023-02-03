‘DAMaN’ Review: An Heroic Story Situated in the Heart & Soul of Odisha

To add to this, the villagers are suspicious of Mohanty and his team, especially because of the rampant presence of godmen who claim to possess the cure to all illnesses.

Mohanty then decides to make the journey to the village frequently, accompanied by his assistant (Dipanwit) and ASHA workers, to educate the residents, despite a Naxal presence.

Hailing from Bhubaneshwar, his journey throughout the film, thematically, is perhaps reminiscent of Abhishek Tripathi in Panchayat, and is equally if not more, endearing.