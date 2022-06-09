ADVERTISEMENT
Critics' Review: 'Jurassic World Dominion' Has No Identity of its Own
Jurassic World Dominion opened to mixed reviews from critics. The film which is marketed as the finale for the franchise also brought back both the old and new “Jurassic” stars. Actors Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum all of whom starred in Steven Spielberg’s 1993 original came back along with Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, who star in the new franchise. Here's what critics have to say about the film:
This is a very crowded movie — so many species of dinosaur, and I’m so bad at keeping track of them that my 8-year-old-self is no longer speaking to me. They are variously menacing, ravenous, bizarre and kind of cute, but the frenzied live-action and digital special effects rarely produce moments of Spielbergian awe.A. O. Scott, New York Times
Trevorrow's lack of vision is achingly clear from the OG trio's introductions. What should be big moments, reuniting us with these beloved heroes, is treated with a matter-of-factness that undercuts this stunt casting. Unfortunately, this lack of flare continues through the action sequences.Kristy Puchko, Mashable
There are some flickers of fun, largely from the geezer generation: Dern and Neill have a nice chemistry and Goldblum is dependably droll. But Pratt and Howard look as if they have just been introduced at some LA party and have nothing in common.Peter Bradshaw, The Guardian
The only joy in this movie comes from its precise mimicry. It has no identity of its own, which becomes depressingly apparent when the franchise’s old and new characters finally come face to face.Siddhant Adlakha, IndieWire
It’s also an insecure movie that is awkwardly searching for approval from the audience and from Spielberg, one of the film’s executive producers.Scott Greenstone, The Seattle Times
Published:
