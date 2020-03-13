Critics Review: Irrfan Khan Steals the Show In ‘Angrezi Medium’
Film: Angrezi Medium
Director: Homi Adajania
Cast: Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan, Deepak Dobriyal, Kareena Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Dimple Kapadia, Ranvir Shorey
Here’s how film critics are reacting to Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium:
“Angrezi Medium could just as well have been called Irrfan Returns. Watching this terrific actor lighting up the screen, of knowing about his medical struggles, and the fact that he did this film while still in treatment, gives it a special bittersweet flavour. Hindi or Angrezi, whatever the medium, Irrfan is truly the message, transmitting directly from the heart. Dil se.”Shubhra Gupta, Indian Express
“Irrfan is returning to films after a long break due to a health scare. The time away from the public eye seems to have improved him as a performer. He is so consumed by his character that the strain of acquiring a new accent never once shows, nor does he, unlike many lesser actors in other films, allow that accent to overpower his sensitive performance. After Lunchbox, Champak in Angrezi Medium must rank as among his best work. A fine performance for a fun film.”Anna MM Vetticad, Firstpost
“...it’s simply delightful to see Irrfan, who continues to battle a critical illness, on screen. The actor looks like he has missed the camera as much as we’ve ached to see him perform for it and exploits this opportunity to the hilt, turning in a classic, Irrfan-isque performance. Whether it’s his haunting vulnerability or the air of self-assurance he’s so good in conjuring, Irrfan rules, aided by a terrific, terrific Deepak Dobriyal. The two almost make you forgive this muddled mess of a movie which had ample scope for, well, not being a muddled mess.”Ankur Pathak, Huffington Post
