Critics Review: Irrfan Khan Steals the Show In ‘Angrezi Medium’

“...it’s simply delightful to see Irrfan, who continues to battle a critical illness, on screen. The actor looks like he has missed the camera as much as we’ve ached to see him perform for it and exploits this opportunity to the hilt, turning in a classic, Irrfan-isque performance. Whether it’s his haunting vulnerability or the air of self-assurance he’s so good in conjuring, Irrfan rules, aided by a terrific, terrific Deepak Dobriyal. The two almost make you forgive this muddled mess of a movie which had ample scope for, well, not being a muddled mess.”

Ankur Pathak, Huffington Post