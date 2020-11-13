Review: Chhalaang Has Merit, But Gets Reduced to a One-Time Watch

Take for instance the new coach Singh, a highly-qualified man who seems to know his job well. But we are never allowed to get to know him better. He is there only to help our hero display his heroism. Even the “love triangle “ is slightly forced since we never completely understand why Neelu, who holds a rightful grudge against Monty, would ever fall for him so readily.



Chhalaang comes alive in scenes when it doesn’t take itself too seriously. The astonishing ease with which consummate actors like Satish Kaushik (here in the role of Monty’s father) and Saurabh Shukla bring in an element of verisimilitude is entertaining to watch. Also spectacular are Rajesh Gupta in a small role as Nushrratt Bharuchha‘s onscreen father and Ila Arun as the school principal. Baljinder Kaur as Monty’s mother and Naman Jain as his brother are also authentic with their body language and accent. Every time they come on screen the film becomes richer and smarter.

It's great fun to watch the unorthodox techniques Rajkummar‘s Monty employs to coach his team. The good intentions propelled by some fine performances by Rajkummar and Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub, Chhalaang has its moments and one doesn’t mind sitting through it even if we know exactly how it will end .