‘Bombshell’, Based on the Sexual Harassment at Fox News, Hits Home

An accused sexual predator and one of the biggest newsmen that America had ever seen, Ailes was a man who wasn’t easy to call out. Yet, several women did come together to bring down the now dead Ailes.

But why in the first place do men believe that it is okay to sexually harass women at the workplace? Is it a lack of fear of consequences or a result of the all-pervasive patriarchal society? Probably, a bit of both.