‘Bhoot’ Review: Vicky Shines in This Psychological-Horror Drama

The huge ship against a gloomy-looking Mumbai skyline propels fear and Pushkar Singh’s camera captures a formidable canvas where we await the moment when the rug is pulled from underneath our feet. All the jump scare moments are positioned strategically. But the most interesting bit that keeps the proceedings going is the premise that is the ship the only thing that is haunted? Or is Prithvi haunted too?

The visions that Prithvi’s mind throws up - are they real or are they imaginary? As man fighting his own demons and mourning a huge personal loss are his sightings real? Or does it all only exist in his mind?