Review: Pawan Kalyan, Daggubati's Bheemla Nayak is a Tom & Jerry Game For Adults

What do you think happens when these two people find themselves at two ends of a long rope? Nayak is definitely not the one that has committed a crime here. But he doesn’t mind crossing the legal borders for what he feels is his right. There’s a great scene where Danny, during an altercation, mentions that he can shout louder than Nayak. And it’s true. Daggubati can reach heaven with his voice alone. Some of these lines are quite funny, as they are intentionally written for the actors and not the characters they’re portraying.

There’s even a monologue in the end where Nayak praises himself by mouthing tiny sentences that end with words that rhyme. Trivikram must have had a wonderful time coming up with such tongue teasers. But when he distributes his bag of tricks to all the characters, all the men and women tend to sound the same. That’s a problem he needs to look into. On a surface level, the dialogues he writes tend to dive into our heads easily, but they sometimes lack an emotional core. Rhymes and slogans cannot work as answers to everything.

Kalyan’s previous release, Vakeel Saab (2021), was also a remake. However, he stood taller than the script there. But in Bheemla Nayak, there’s room for the narrative to roam and grow. And the reason is not limited to Danny’s solid presence, or the way in which Kalyan uses his action star image to tip the scales in his favour.