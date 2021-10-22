Review: Bhavai’s Message Would Be Clearer if It Wasn’t So Eager to Please

The film opens as we eavesdrop on a discussion about who is going to play Ram, that the person must “appear” to be noble and ‘maryada purushottam’ like. This dichotomy between the “real” and “projected” is played out a number of times. In another scene as a rath yatra with the trio of Ram, Sita, and Laxman is underway, the actors talk about being thirsty and tired.

“Bhagwan ban kar galati kerdi yaar, (I made a mistake by becoming a God)” says the irritated actor playing Ram. Raja Ram Joshi played by Pratik Gandhi is delighted. He wants to be an actor much to his father’s chagrin. Panditji’s son playing Raavan and not Ram- the father is aghast!

Bhavai is teeming with good actors: Rajendra Gupta as Raja’s always upset father, Abhimanyu Singh with his booming voice playing Bhawar with finesse. The ever-dependable Rajesh Sharma as Hanuman, Ankur Vikal who plays Ram, and Ankur Bhatia who plays Laxman and is always excited at the tantalizing prospect of being cast as Ram.