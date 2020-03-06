‘Baaghi 3’ Review: An Unfunny Yet Heartwarming Tale of Brotherhood

And of course, the two and a half-hour long duration does not help. The only thing that stays with you is Ronnie and Vikram’s ‘unbreakeable’ bond of love and care. After all, Bollywood has a long history of normalising unhealthy relationships.

Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 3 falls perfectly in the Tiger Shroff genre of films. If you go in expecting nothing, you’re bound to come out with a few entertaining laughs. But beyond that, Baaghi 3 serves no purpose.

All said and done, I’m going to go with 2 Quints out of 5 for this one!