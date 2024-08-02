Review: ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dam Tha’ Rests Precariously on Its Cast’s Shoulders

But the film’s soundtrack is its saving grace – take a look at how MM Kreem music, Manoj Muntashir’s lyrics, and Sukhwinder Singh-Javed Ali’s powerful vocals come together to create the equally catchy and poetic ‘Tuu’. It’s a shame too because despite the missteps, it’s the cast that you’re always rooting for.

In a story like Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, the cast carries the responsibility of making their relationship so convincing that you would believe that they would cross every figurative line for each other. How do you create and execute characters that would place their partner’s life above their own? That requires an almost foolish devotion that both Ajay Devgn and Tabu manage to portray brilliantly. In every interaction between them, the weight of the loss is palpable – all that is left unsaid and unfinished hangs thick in the air between them.