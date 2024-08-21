Angry Young Men Review: Docuseries Is An Unabashed Celebration of Salim & Javed

Angry Young Men also offers only a glimmer of analysis of Salim-Javed’s famed screenplays themselves. Episode 2, for instance, looks at Sholay and Deewar, the latter of which, Akhtar confesses, they wrote in just 18 days. There’s plenty of nostalgia gold for Sholay fans, too, like Hema Malini remembering her dialogue delivery or Ramesh Sippy dishing out production anecdotes. The best part, though, is Akhtar analysing what makes his characters work, especially villains like Gabbar Singh.

Just like kids are drawn to lions and tigers in a zoo, he explains, everyone is drawn to a “ruthless man who had no emotional or moral justification for his cruelty”, because people subconsciously admire his freedom to be cruel. You could listen to such gems of insight for hours, but we simply don’t get enough. As the face of their cultural cornerstone, Amitabh Bachchan’s presence in Angry Young Men, in particular, remains superficial and underwhelming.

Then there’s the question of their split, which the trailer teases, but the series tiptoes around. With flops like Imaan Dharam and Shaan, we’re told, the duo parted ways quite suddenly once their movies stopped doing as well. Khan poignantly recalls how his phone gradually stopped ringing, while Akhtar reflects that they perhaps didn’t realise the value of goodwill when they were basking in their glory.