Call Me Bae Review: Frothy, Superficial but a Quite Engaging Riches-To-Rags Tale

Ananya Panday and Bae seem to borrow from each other – if the actor is completely surrendering herself to Bae’s quirks, Bae borrows from Panday’s image and persona. She is endearing instead of frustrating also because of the way the character is written. Vihaan Samat as the rich South Delhi guy who has perhaps never had to introspect about much is memorable in a crowded show. And then there’s Gurfateh Pirzada, an investigative TV journalist Neel, who is disturbed by his channel’s increasing dependence on TRPs which is coming at the cost of real stories.

Pirzada is a delight to watch on screen, especially since the ‘Neel and Bae’ duo is so fun to watch. It’s a tried-and-tested trope – the social media savvy, bubbly character and the brooding, technologically-challenged one. Granted though that the constant social media buzz words like hashtag become more annoying with every show. The show also takes quite a few liberties with the way the newsroom is portrayed – why does an anonymous source reach out to an intern for her story? Is Bae the only person who has gone viral for speaking her mind in this universe?