'Ctrl' Movie Review: Ananya Panday Expertly Leads a Compelling AI Thriller

These are some of the best parts of Ctrl – watching Nella’s personal and social media life become intrinsically linked to one another and learning what parts of both those lives she finds comfort in. The film doesn’t try to chastise its protagonist for any of her actions – she isn’t, for instance, abandoning a perfect personal life off-screen to cater to an audience. Most of us aren’t – social media has technically replaced other forms of ‘passing time’ that we perhaps used as a mode to ‘escape’ things.

The unsettling feeling at the heart of Ctrl is translated to the viewer in the understanding that you are Nella and not only that, you are also the people on her screen. The trolls, the hate comments, the parasocial relationship people have formed with Nella and Joe, the numbers rising that lead to virality, it’s all of us. You are part of the ecosystem Nella operates in and the only thing separating you from her is the hyperbole. And the comfort that you are watching a piece of fiction.