All We Imagine as Light Review: Only Empathy Lasts in the Impermanence of Mumbai

Prabha is quiet and reclusive – she spends most of her time at work or in her rented house. Her husband left for Germany a few days after their wedding and doesn’t even call anymore – ‘Maybe he doesn’t have anything to say,’ she says. In contrast, Anu is full of energy; her excitement bordering on naiveté. She revels in the freedom the city gives her access to and is more than happy to inhabit that space with her boyfriend Shiaz (Hridhu Haroon).

Meanwhile Parvaty’s fight for stability is more tangible than the others – she faces eviction from her house at the hands of builders if she can’t find proof of ownership. Their individual struggles bind the three women together especially in the ways their identities contribute to how or how much they can fight their circumstances.

Parvathy’s identity as a woman can’t be separated from her fight – she has been so distanced from the possibility of owning her own home that, once widowed, she can’t even find the papers for the shanty.