‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’ Is an Entertainer That Promises Fun

Also, while I’m here, allow me to tell you why we don’t need a stereotypical villain in a fun entertainer. While Appala Naidu (Samuthirakani) is convincing as a villain, he’s no match to the hero’s quick-thinking and stylishly-fighting methods. We usually get a big establishing scene where the villain kills (or threatens to kill) with an evil grin, but when he finally comes face-to-face with the hero, he won’t even get a chance to complete his sentence.

It happened in the recently released Rajinikanth-starrer Darbar, in which Hari Chopra (Suniel Shetty), a man who set a police station on fire and terrorized an entire city, gets killed in less than three minutes in the climax. Similarly, Appala Naidu’s introduction has him injuring an advocate badly, and, then when he locks horns with the leading man, his tricks dry up. Why would any hero like to play an easy-to-win game?