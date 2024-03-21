‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’ Review: Intent Doesn’t Always Translate to Impact

Mehta’s story is one of resilience, grit, and valour and Ae Watan Mere Watan doesn’t manage to capture the sheer intensity of a story like that. Under Kannan Iyer’s direction, Ae Watan Mere Watan ends up feeling like a great history lesson but not a great film – the production design by Amrita Mahal Nakai and Sabrina Singh and the camerawork by Amalendu Chaudhary are what keep you hooked for the most part.

There isn’t much to fault in the film’s look or feel or even its intent – the flaws lie in the execution. It shifts from one scene to another without giving the audience time to let it seep in.