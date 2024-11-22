I Want to Talk Review: Abhishek Bachchan's Best But Not Shoojit Sircar's Finest

Reya goes from being a curious and impressionable child to an outspoken, slightly self-centered teen, and it’s interesting to see the way that shapes her relationship with her father. Both Dey and Bamroo do an impressive job which helps Reya sidestep the corny dialogues she is often burdened with. Abhishek Bachchan as Sen gives one of the best performances of his career – equal parts frustrating and vulnerable.

He surrenders to Sircar’s vision for the character and he surrenders to Arjun Sen’s story – Abhishek Bachchan vanishes from the screen; a feat for any actor. Sen uses his physical transformation to portray the passage of time and Bachchan introduces mild changes to his physical form throughout the film to make the design believable.