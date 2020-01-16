‘A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood’ Is Delightful and Touching

2020 was supposed to be the next big leap into a wondrous future for all of us, but the events unfolding around us don’t seem to match our expectations. Just 15 days into the year we’ve seen Australia on fire, while bots and trolls spread false arson claims, governments including our own attempting to install detention camps to persecute minorities, a rogue police officer found to have ferried terrorists from Kashmir to Delhi, the economy in shambles, a passenger plane in Iran being shot down, Indonesia being flooded, and those are all just the front pages.

So, it is quite pertinent when a movie about Mr Rogers, an exceedingly sane person, releasing in a clearly insane world appears to be insane. Against all odds, A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood becomes a delightful and touching experience, a movie that deftly grapples with our cynicism of the world, but with the kind of maturity rarely broached by its genre and emotionally manipulative cinematic tactics.