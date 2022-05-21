Review: Stellar Cast is Let Down by a Trite Screenplay in Mohanlal's '12th Man'

When Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph collaborated for a thriller after the success of Drishyam and its sequel, anticipation was to be expected. The result this time is 12 Man– a Kenneth Branagh's Murder on the Orient Express meets Paolo Genovese's Perfetti Sconosciuti (‘Perfect Strangers’) thriller.

A group of friends–five married couples and one single woman– go to a resort to celebrate their friend’s upcoming wedding. The film begins with the news that Zakariah (Unni Mukundan) and his wife Annie (Priyanka Nair) are expecting a child. We later find out that Sam (Rahul Madhav) is involved in a shady business deal.