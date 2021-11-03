Adivi Sesh and Sobhita Dhulipala Starrer ‘Major’ to Release on 11 February 2022
Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikkam, 'Major' locks a release date.
Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, the pan-India film starring Adivi Sesh, Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi and Murli Sharma, Major is slated to have a worldwide theatrical release on 11 February 11. The film will be released in Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam.
Major chronicles the journey of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, played by Adivi Sesh, who martyred at the tragic 26/11 Mumbai attacks.
Team Major announced the release date with a video offering glimpses of the film along with the process of shooting across 120 days and 75 locations, shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu.
Major is produced by Sony Pictures Films India in association with Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.