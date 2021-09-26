ADVERTISEMENT

Madhuri Dixit’s ‘Finding Anamika’ to Release on Netflix: Watch the Teaser Here

Watch the teaser of 'Finding Anamika' starring Madhuri Dixit Nene, that will release on Netflix.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Entertainment
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Madhuri Dixit Nene in a still from 'Finding Anamika'.</p></div>
i

Madhuri Dixit Nene's latest film, Finding Anamika is set to release on Netflix. The date hasn't been announced yet, but the producers of the movie have put out a short teaser of the film that is already creating a lot of buzz online.

It is produced by Dharma Productions and a release date or any furhter information has not been given. It will likely star Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, and Suhasini Mulay too. Watch the captivating teaser here:

Madhuri Dixit is currently a judge on the reality dance show 'Dance Deewane' and was last seen in movies like Kalank and Total Dhamaal.

Also Read

Netflix's Tudum: 'Finding Anamika', 'Heeramandi', 'Minnal Murali' & More

Netflix's Tudum: 'Finding Anamika', 'Heeramandi', 'Minnal Murali' & More

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT