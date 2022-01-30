ADVERTISEMENT

Lata Mangeshkar Responding to Treatment: Maha Minister Rajesh Tope

Rajesh Tope recently gave an update on Lata Mangeshkar's condition, said she has been taken off the ventilator.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Rajesh Tope gives an update on Lata Mangeshkar's health.</p></div>
Amid reports of veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar being admitted to the hospital for several weeks now, National Congress Party Minister Rajesh Tope has shed some light on her current condition.

In a recent statement, he talked about how she was recovering and said, "I spoke with Dr Pratit Samdani who is treating singer Lata Mangeshkar. She's recovering, was on a ventilator for some days, but is better now. She is no more on ventilator. Only oxygen is being given to her. She is responding to the treatment."

She was earlier taken off the ventilator as a trial, according to her family, and kept under observation. She is now completely off it as her condition improves.

