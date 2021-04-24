Lalit Behl of Titli, Mukti Bhawan Fame Passes Away Due to COVID19
He passed away in Delhi on Friday at the age of 71.
Lalit Behl, on Friday, passed away due to COVID19-related complications at the age of 71 while he was in New Delhi. His son, director Kanu Behl confirmed the news.
In a statement to PTI, Kanu Behl said, "He passed away in the afternoon. He had a history of heart ailments and had COVID, so it got complicated. He had an infection in his lungs which got severe and that, with the previous medical history he had, complicated his health further."
Lalit Behl was diagnosed with COVID19 last week and was admitted to the Apollo Hospital where he was receiving treatment.
He is known for featuring in movies like Titli and Mukti Bhawan. He was last seen in Amazon Prime's Made in Heaven and Kangana Ranaut-starrer Judgementall Hai Kya.
