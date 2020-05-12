The registration for Season 12 of Kaun Banega Crorepati, one of the biggest game shows on Indian television, begins at 9pm on Tuesday, 12 May. Hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, the registration process will conclude on 22 May.The host will ask a question every night till 22 May. To register for KBC Season 12, the candidates need to answer these questions correctly via SMS or through SonyLIV app.The entire selection process will be carried out online due to the nationwide lockdown imposed to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.You can download the SonyLIV app from the SonyLIV official website. The app is also available at Google play store and Apple store.Register for Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 12 via Sony Liv App:Open the SonyLIV appClick on the KBC linkAnswer the registration question that pops up.Fill in your details on the form that appears.Click on submitThe process is completed when a message flashes on the screen saying ‘Thank you for completing your KBC registration’.Amitabh Bachchan Dedicates A Heartfelt Song To Friend Rishi KapoorRegister for Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 12 via SMS:Amitabh Bachchan will announce questions at 9pm on Sony TV from today (9 May)Sending the SMS will require a charge of Rs 3 (except on Jio phones)Complete the process in the given timelineSubscribers of Airtel, BSNL, IDEA, Jio & Vodafone in select circles can send their registration answer via SMS to 509093:SMS format: KBC, Option A, B, C or D, Age, GenderIf your answer is option A, and you are 23 years and 8 months old, and are a female; you will need to SMS: KBC A 23 F.Participants who have answered the registration questions correctly and have been shortlisted by the randomizer based on certain pre-defined reservation criteria, will be reached out to, telephonically, for further assessment.For the first time in the history of KBC, the auditions comprising a General Knowledge test and video submission will be conducted exclusively via SonyLIV.After the online auditions, personal interviews will be conducted of the shortlisted candidates via video calls.COVID-19: Over 70,000 Cases in India; PM’s Address at 8 pm Today We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.