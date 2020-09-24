Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 12: Check New Lifelines, Start Date

Amitabh Bachchan, who recently recovered after testing positive for COVID-19, is back in the studio and is letting the fans know the insights of production of Season 12.

In a recent Instagram post on 18 September, the actor posted a picture wearing a face mask while sitting in the hosts chair. Other photos posted by the actor shows the iconic studio space, staff in PPE wearing masks and PPE, and a 2-meter social distancing sign posted on a walkway in the studio space.

Describing the picture in his post with staff in PPE, the actor said it felt he was in “a sea of blue PPE,” adding that “This was never expected .. never the time to see such visuals .. but there it is .. [sic].”