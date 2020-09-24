Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 12: Check New Lifelines, Start Date
The 12th Season of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) hosted by actor Amitabh Bachchan is set to hit TV screens on Sunday, 28 September. Given the current COVID-19 pandemic, Season 12 of KBC will have no in-studio audience in order to adhere to government-mandated safety guidelines.
The lack of a in-studio audience means that the one of the lifelines of the show –Audience Poll – will be replaced by “Video-A-Friend”. The other three lifelines of the show – 50:50, Ask The Expert, and Flip The Question – will continue to be on the show.
Amitabh Bachchan, who recently recovered after testing positive for COVID-19, is back in the studio and is letting the fans know the insights of production of Season 12.
In a recent Instagram post on 18 September, the actor posted a picture wearing a face mask while sitting in the hosts chair. Other photos posted by the actor shows the iconic studio space, staff in PPE wearing masks and PPE, and a 2-meter social distancing sign posted on a walkway in the studio space.
Describing the picture in his post with staff in PPE, the actor said it felt he was in “a sea of blue PPE,” adding that “This was never expected .. never the time to see such visuals .. but there it is .. [sic].”
"While adapting to the realities of today, the show still packs a punch, reaching out to both the mind and the heart, touching lives in a very real way. Viewers can also look forward to playing along with the contestants, as they watch, with richer pickings than ever before," Siddartha Basu, a consultant on KBC Season 12, was quoted by The Economic Times as saying.
On 29 August, Sony also shared a promo of the show. “We have also explored never-thought-of avenues and it has been a great learning experience. The idea of this campaign is also to inspire people to move ahead in life,” Nitesh Tiwari, who directed the campaign for KBC, was quoted by Mumbai Mirror as saying.
