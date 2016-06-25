Karisma Kapoor turns 46 today. The light-eyed beauty, who reigned the big screen in the ’90s and early 2000s, has been away from the movies for a rather long time, thanks to marriage, kids, and now divorce. But her fans remember and miss her.On her birthday, let’s listen to 10 of her most super hit tracks, watch her groove and hope she makes a comeback soon.Enjoy!Le Gayi Le Gayi, Dil Toh Pagal HaiSona Kitna Sona Hai, Hero No. 1Neeli Neeli Aankhen Meri, KhuddarOonchi Hai Building, JudwaJhanjhariya, KrishnaAankh Milaungi, FizaPyar Dilon Ka Mela Hai, Dulhan Hum Le JayengePardesi Pardesi, Raja HindustaniMaiya Yashoda, Hum Sath Sath HaiHum Toh Mohabbat Karega, Hum Toh Mohabbat Karega(This piece is from The Quint’s archives and is being reposted to mark Karisma Kapoor’s birthday.) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.