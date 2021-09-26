ADVERTISEMENT

Dilip Chhabria’s Son Arrested in Cheating Case Filed by Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma had given car designer Dilip Chhabria Rs 5.3 crore to design a vanity bus for him.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Bonito Chhabria, son of Dilip Chhabria (left); Kapil Sharma (right).</p></div>
i

The Mumbai Police yesterday arrested renowned car designer Dilip Chhabria's son, Bonito Chhabria in a cheating case filed by Kapil Sharma last year.

In the complaint by Sharma, he had alleged that he was cheated of Rs 5.3 crore by Dilip Chhabria and others. Bonito was first called in for questioning by the crime branch, following which he was arrested. According to Kapil Sharma, he had paid Dilip Chhabria Rs 5 crore between March and May 2017 for a vanity bus that was to be a customised design was Sharma. There was no progress made on the bus by 2019, after which Sharma approached the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

Soon after this, Chhabria sent Kapil Sharma a bill of Rs 1.20 crore as parking charged for the vanity bus. It was at this point that Sharma filed a complaint.

"During the investigation of the case, the role of Bonito Chhabria came to light. Therefore, he was called for questioning and later placed under arrest by the crime branch," said an official.

Last year, Dilip Chhabria was also arrested by the Mumbai Police in a forgery and cheating case.

