Dilip Chhabria’s Son Arrested in Cheating Case Filed by Kapil Sharma

Soon after this, Chhabria sent Kapil Sharma a bill of Rs 1.20 crore as parking charged for the vanity bus. It was at this point that Sharma filed a complaint.

"During the investigation of the case, the role of Bonito Chhabria came to light. Therefore, he was called for questioning and later placed under arrest by the crime branch," said an official.

Last year, Dilip Chhabria was also arrested by the Mumbai Police in a forgery and cheating case.