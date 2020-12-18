Kamal Haasan Is ‘Spoiling’ Families Through ‘Bigg Boss’: TN CM EPS

Hitting out at Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) leader Kamal Haasan and “Bigg Boss” Tamil, TN Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami alleged that the show hosted by the actor-politician for a private television channel will spoil families. The minister criticised the 66-year-old star, alleging he has joined politics recently after retiring from acting and does not know anything.

Palaniswami, who was addressing the press after conducting review meetings in Ariyalur, said, “He has joined a political party only recently after retiring. What does he know? He is 70 and he is hosting ‘Bigg Boss’. What will happen if a man hosting ‘Bigg Boss’ enters politics? Not one family in the state will be good if they watch the show.”