Jukebox: The Best of Kavita Krishnamurthy’s Versatile Vocals
Kavita Krishnamurthy is one of India’s most versatile playback singers who’s equally at home singing romantic ballads, item numbers and melancholic melodies. She has a strong hold in traditional music as well. Check out our selection of her best Bollywood numbers on her birthday.
Her voice has an indescribable uniqueness, that has made films like Mohra, Bombay, Rangeela, Mr India, Khamoshi, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, and Devdas truly unforgettable. She was at the peak of her filmi career in the 90s with some incredible melodies to her credit and now keeps super busy with live concerts and private albums.
Trained in Rabindra Sangeet as well as Hindustani classical singing, Kavita Krishnamurthy added palpable beauty to Manisha Koirala’s character in both Khamoshi and 1942 A Love Story. Pyar Hua Chupke Se and Aaj Main Upar were huge hits at the time and still give a sense what what first love feels like.
Kavita Krishnamurthy transforms Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from the fun-filled, teasing Nimbooda Nimbooda girl into the beautiful melancholic Nandini of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.
And who can forget the hugely popular numbers from Bhansali’s Devdas? Madhuri’s thumri inspired Maar Dala and the haunting heartbreak song featuring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Hamesha Tumko Chaha.
The last we heard Kavita Krishnamurthy sing for a Bollywood flick was in the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Rockstar. Check out some of her older songs. Can you believe that she was the one who sung the sizzling Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast number from Mohra!
Given her solid grounding in classical music, I’m sure you’ll be surprised to know that she also sung these brilliant gems from Mr India, Bombay, Rangeela and Yaraana!
(This story is from The Quint’s archives and was first published on 25 January 2016. It is being republished to mark Kavita Krishnamurthy’s birthday.)
