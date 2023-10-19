Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 Contestants: Shiv Thakare, Shoaib Ibrahim, Tanishaa & More

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 Confirmed Contestants List: The 11th season of dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is around the corner. The show will start from 11 November 2023 on Sony TV, and will be telecasted every week on Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm. The last season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa was won by Gunjan Sinha, and it will be interesting to see who will win the title of the upcoming season.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa has a particular format: contestants have to dance along with their choreographers. The contestants of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 have been recently revealed and include some famous faces like Shoaib Ibrahim, Amir Ali, Shiv Thakare, and more. As far as the judges are concerned, it is confirmed from the promo video that Farah Khan, Malaika Arora, and Arshad Warsi will judge this dance show.

Let us check out the full confirmed list of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 below.