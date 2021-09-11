Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the Venice Film Festival 2021.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Make Red Carpet Comeback at Venice Film Festival
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made their relationship official in July this year.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who rekindled their romance in April 2021 recently made their first official red carpet appearance at the Venice Film Festival recently. They attended the premiere of Affleck's film, The Last Duel.
The pictures of their red capret appearance have made the rounds on social media and gone viral on Twitter and Instagram. Check them out here.
The pair first met on the sets of their 2002 movie Gigli. They called off their engagement only a few days before their wedding in September 2003 and parted ways in January 2004.
Following her split from Alex Rodriguez, she has made her relationship with Affleck official in July 2021.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.