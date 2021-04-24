Janhvi Kapoor Clarifies Sharing Mag Cover During 'Trying Times'
'Would never want to be inconsiderate', she said as she shared her magazine cover.
Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram to share pictures from her latest shoot for a magazine cover. Alongside the pictures, she wrote, "In these trying times, I know it’s important to be sensitive to the troubles we as a country are facing & I would never want to be inconsiderate towards that.
This cover, however, and the subsequent posts of it had been committed to a while back and were shot before lockdown. We were as safe and precautious as possible. I hope all of you are staying safe and strong! Love always."
Check out the full post here:
In the picture, she is seen wearing a bridal attire for the cover of the magazine. Janhvi just returned from her trip to Maldives with her friend and instructor Namrata Purohit. She also went to the USA after finishing the shooting for her film, Good Luck Jerry.
Janhvi recently also tried the viral "Up" challenge where she is seen dancing to the song with her friends. She was last in the horror-comedy Roohi alongside Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. Her upcoming projects include Dharma's Dostana 2.
