Rags to Riches: India’s Porn App Boom Needs to Thank COVID-19

The coronavirus pandemic of 2020 not only saw a boom in COVID-19 cases, its also saw a boom in an industry which otherwise is considered “forbidden” in India.

After a recent crackdown on OTT platforms that showcase pornographic content in the name of ‘erotica’, Mumbai Police has now revealed that there are over 150 such platforms operating in Maharashtra.

Mumbai Police claims to have closed down over 15 such applications. The police says these applications were inspired by an app called ‘HotShots’ which was reportedly previously owned by actor Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra. His former manager Umesh Kamat has also been arrested by the Crime Branch in the case.