Yash-Starrer 'KGF: Chapter 2' Gets a Release Date

On Friday, 29 January, the makers of KGF: Chapter 2 announced the release date of the film. The movie will hit cinema halls on 16 July, 2021.

KGF: Chapter 2 stars Yash in the lead role. The fictional mob drama traces the journey of one of the country's most dreaded criminals, Rocky. After losing his mother at a very early age to poverty, Rocky develops an insatiable urge for power. This pursuit for power leads him to gold mines of Kolar, thus leading to the beginning of a turf war.