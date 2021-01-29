Yash-Starrer 'KGF: Chapter 2' Gets a Release Date
KGF: Chapter 2 has been written and directed by Prashanth Neel
On Friday, 29 January, the makers of KGF: Chapter 2 announced the release date of the film. The movie will hit cinema halls on 16 July, 2021.
KGF: Chapter 2 stars Yash in the lead role. The fictional mob drama traces the journey of one of the country's most dreaded criminals, Rocky. After losing his mother at a very early age to poverty, Rocky develops an insatiable urge for power. This pursuit for power leads him to gold mines of Kolar, thus leading to the beginning of a turf war.
KGF: Chapter 1 followed Rocky's journey from an impoverished childhood to ruthless ruler of the Kolar gold fields. The teaser of the second part released some time back. A voiceover in it can be heard saying, "A voiceover can be heard saying: "History tells us that powerful people come from powerful places. History was wrong. Powerful people make places powerful".
KGF: Chapter 2 has been written and directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kirgandur. It stars Yash, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.