Deverakonda, Ananya Panday's 'Liger' To Hit Screens on This Date
The film is being co-produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.
Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's multilingual film Liger is all set to release in cinemas worldwide on 9 September this year. Deverakonda and Panday, who will be sharing screen space for the first time, took to social media to make the announcement. They also shared that the film will not only release in Hindi but also in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.
"The Date is set. India - we are coming! September 9, 2021", Deverakonda wrote on Instagram along with a poster of the film.
Directed by Puri Jagannadh, Liger is being produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions along with Charmme Kaur. The film marks Vijay Deverakonda's Bollywood debut and Ananya Panday's debut in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam cinema.
In January, Deverakonda had shared the first poster of the film. The poster showed a split image of one half of a tiger and one half of a lion. Vijay strikes a pose in front wearing boxing gloves. "Humbly announcing our arrival pan India! Someone with my background shouldn't have reached anywhere near here according to the conventions & set norms. But with sheer madness, passion, hard work, Here we are! Nationwide madness Guaranteed Produced by @karanjohar@dharmamovies @charmmekaur@puriconnects," Vijay wrote.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.