Deverakonda, Ananya Panday's 'Liger' To Hit Screens on This Date

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's multilingual film Liger is all set to release in cinemas worldwide on 9 September this year. Deverakonda and Panday, who will be sharing screen space for the first time, took to social media to make the announcement. They also shared that the film will not only release in Hindi but also in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

"The Date is set. India - we are coming! September 9, 2021", Deverakonda wrote on Instagram along with a poster of the film.