Vijay's Crime Thriller 'Master' To Release in January
The release of the film has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Vijay starrer Master is set to release on 13 January. The Tamil film, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, was initially scheduled to release on 9 April and later on Diwali; however, the release was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The crime thriller features Vijay as a professor with Vijay Sethupati as the antagonist. It also stars Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Ramya Subramanian, Arjun Das, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Nassar, Dheena, Sanjeev, Srinath, Sriman and Sunil Reddy. Master will be simultaneously released in Hindi, under the title Vijay, the Master, and Telugu as well.
Vijay was last seen playing a dual role in Atlee directorial Bigil. He played both father and son in the film, which also starred Jackie Shroff and Nayanthara. Bigil was the highest grossing Tamil film of 2019 and earned over Rs 300 crore at the box office.
