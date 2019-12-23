66th National Film Awards: Ayushmann, Vicky Receive Best Actor
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu awarded the National Film Awards to the winners on Monday, in New Delhi. Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal shared the award for Best Actor (Male), while Keerthy Suresh won the Best Actor (Female).
The live ceremony from Vigyan Bhawan, can be streamed here:
Here are the list of winners of 2019:
Best Film: Hellaro, a Gujarati film directed by Abhishek Shah
Best Director: Aditya Dhar for Uri: The Surgical Strike
Best Actor: Ayushmann Khurrana for Andhadhun and Vicky Kaushal for Uri: The Surgical Strike
Best Actress: Keerthy Suresh for Mahanati
Best Supporting Actor - Swanand Kirkire for Chumbhak
Best Supporting Actress - Surekha Sikri for Badhaai Ho
Best Action Direction: KGF Chapter I
Best Choreography: Padmaavat for Ghoomar
Best Film for National Integration - Ondalla Eradalla (Kannada)
Best Cinematography - Olu (Malayalam) to MJ Radhakrishnan
Best Popular Film: Badhaai Ho
Best film on Environment issues - Paani
Best Debut Film of a Director: Naan
Best film on Social Issues: Padman
Best Child artist: P V Rohith (Kannada), Sameep Singh (Punjabi), Talha Arshad Reshi (Urdu) and Shrinivas Pokale (Marathi)
Best Children's Film: Sarkari Area Prathamika Shaale Kasaragod
Best Special Effects: KGF
Special Jury Award: Award shared by Sruthi Hariharan, Joju George for Joseph, Savithri for Sudani From Nigeria, Chandrachood Rai
Best Film on Environment Conservation/Preservation: Paani
Jury Awards: Kedara (Bengali) and Hellaro (Gujarati)
