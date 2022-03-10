'Naaradan': A Glimpse of a Right Wing 'Journalist' Affecting Kerala's News Media

Apart from all the stated reasons that work for Marunadan Malayali, the pronounced Left bias of a section of the Kerala journalists, translating to not just being left-of-centre on social issues, but being pro-CPI (M) at work, is the clincher. A byproduct of Kerala’s campuses being dominated by the Left in the past four decades (often through undemocratic means), and journalism as a natural progression from campus activism, it is only natural for someone who sloganeered for Pinarayi Vijayan in college to behave in a certain way in newsrooms, despite the professional checks and balances and managements that act as a counterbalance. This may be one reason why Kerala broadcast media ended up blowing the bugle collectively for ‘Captain’ Pinarayi Vijayan in the run-up to the 2021 assembly elections, with surrogate advertising used to fix managements.

Marunadan Malayali is bitterly anti-CPI (M) and often irrationally so, thus attracting a class that is frustrated with the perceived pro-Left slant of a section of the broadcast media. Shajan Skariah also maintains a charade of non-partisanship although his journalism is borderline yellow, effectively acting as a propaganda machine for the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Rumours of the CPI (M) arm-twisting Mathrubhumi News, whose majority shares are held by the leader of a political ally of the CPI (M), to moderate its anti-government editorial stance, failing which they engineered a change of editors, didn’t help the cause of legacy channels. The positioning of the ideologically-ambivalent Twenty Four, the latest news channel in Kerala, is also keenly watched on this front.