Tamil Drama 'Pebbles' Wins Tiger Award for Best Film at IFFR 2021

Tamil drama Pebbles has won the Tiger Award for best film at the 50th International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR). Directed by Vinothraj PS, the film is set in Tamil Nadu and follows an alcoholic who sets out to find his wife after she runs away with their young son. The film, originally titled Koozhangal in Tamil, has been produced by Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan.

"The jury was blown away by a seemingly simple and humble film we fell in love with instantly. Creating a maximum impact with a minimum in means, the filmmaker reaches his goal with the same conviction and determination as his main characters. The result is a lesson in pure cinema, captivating us with its beauty and humour, in spite of its grim subject," the festival jury said in a statement.