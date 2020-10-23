Suriya’s ‘Soorarai Pottru’ Postponed Due to Pending Air Force NOC

The release of the much-awaited Suriya-starrer Soorarai Pottru, which was scheduled to stream on Amazon Prime Video from 30 October has now hit a roadblock. The actor tweeted a letter to his fans and supporters explaining that the release of Soorarai Pottru will be delayed.

“Unfortunately, the wait for the film's release will now be a little longer than anticipated,” said a line in Suriya’s letter. The actor also explained that since the team had to deal with numerous procedures and permissions while shooting with real Indian Airforce aircrafts and they were involved in matters related to national security, so a few NOCs are still pending for approval.

Take a look at Suriya’s tweet and letter below: