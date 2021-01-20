SS Rajamouli Begins Shooting for Climax of 'RRR'

The much-awaited RRR boasts of an ensemble cast comprising Telugu stars Ram Charan and Jr. NTR along with Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn.



"The MASSIVE CLIMAX shoot has begun Mighty Bheem and Fiery Ramaraju are set to accomplish what they desired to achieve, together. A BIG SCREEN ExtRRRavaganza is coming your way. #RRRMovie #RRR," read a tweet on the film's official Twitter account on Tuesday.



Reacting to the tweet, actor Ram Charan expressed: "Highly Charged!!" Another lead actor, Jr. NTR, replied saying "SUPER EXCITED!!!"



The period drama narrates a fictitious tale based on the life of Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem.