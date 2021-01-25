SS Rajamouli Announces the Release Date of 'RRR'

On Monday, 25 January, the makers of RRR announced on social media that the film will release worldwide on 13 October in multiple languages. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the period drama stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan in lead roles, alongside Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles.

Rajamouli tweeted, "Witness the unstoppable force of fire and water on October 13, 2021".