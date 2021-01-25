SS Rajamouli Announces the Release Date of 'RRR'
The film was scheduled to release on 8 January but got pushed due to the COVID pandemic.
On Monday, 25 January, the makers of RRR announced on social media that the film will release worldwide on 13 October in multiple languages. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the period drama stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan in lead roles, alongside Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles.
Rajamouli tweeted, "Witness the unstoppable force of fire and water on October 13, 2021".
Alia Bhatt also shared the news on Instagram. "Get ready for RRR, in cinemas on 13.10.2021", she wrote.
RRR was scheduled to release on 8 January this year but got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
RRR narrates a fictional take on the younger days of celebrated freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju. The film will release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada along with several other languages.
Jr NTR will be seen as Komaram Bheem and Ram Charan will play Alluri Seetharamaraju.
