Man Who Gave Rape Threat to Vijay Sethupathi’s Daughter Apologises

About a week since a Twitter user was booked by the Chennai police for issuing rape threats to actor Vijay Sethupathi’s minor daughter on the social media platform, the man, identified to be a Tamil-origin Sri Lankan national, has now issued an apology on video with his identity protected.

In a video message published on IBC Tamil, a Sri Lankan news platform, the man claimed that his job loss due to the pandemic and his anger at the actor for choosing to act in the controversial biopic on Sri Lankan cricketer Muthiah Muralidaran were the reasons behind his unacceptable and criminal behaviour.

Face blurred in the video, the man said, “I’ve never spoken like this in my entire life. The reason behind this was I lost my job due to coronavirus and I was angry at Vijay Sethupathi, like other Sri Lankan Tamils, because he was acting in that movie. I will not repeat this.”