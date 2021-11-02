Annaatthe to Kurup: South Indian Films Releasing on Diwali
Rajinikanth-starrer 'Annaatthe', Ponram's 'MGR Magan', and Dulquer Salmaan’s Kurup' are a few Diwali releases.
As the pandemic gradually lulls, audiences are heading back to the theatres. The South Indian film industry has been able to sustain itself and perform well even during the pandemic. However, several films had halted their production due to the second wave earlier this year, and are now gearing up for release.
Many films have been slated for a Diwali release on OTT platforms as well as theatrical releases. Here's a list of films releasing in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada around Diwali, in November.
Tamil Releases
Jai Bhim
Jai Bhim is streaming on Amazon Prime Video from 2 November. Starring Suriya, the film tells the story of a lawyer fighting for the land rights of tribal people and explores caste-based discrimination and police brutality. The TJ Gnanavel directorial also stars Rajisha Vijayan, Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh and Lijomol Jose in pivotal roles.
MGR Magan
Written and directed by Ponram, MGR Magan is set for an OTT release on Disney+ Hotstar on 4 November. The film stars M. Sasikumar, Sathyaraj, Pala Karuppaiah, Saranya Ponvannan, Mirnalini and Samuthrakani, among others. The Tamil rural drama revolves around a father-son duo. The film was initially slated for a theatrical release earlier this year but was postponed due to the pandemic.
Annaatthe
The Rajinikanth-starrer Annaatthe starring will hit the big screens on Diwali, 4 November. Directed by Siva, the ensemble cast of the film includes Nayanthara, Meena, Khushboo, Keerthy Suresh, Jackie Shroff, Jagapathi Babu, and Prakash Raj. In this action drama, Rajinikanth plays a doting brother and a village president who is devoted to his village folk and family. The film is produced by Sun Pictures.
Enemy
Enemy is also slated for a theatrical release on Diwali (4 November). Enemy is an action drama directed by Anand Shankar and features Vishal and Arya in lead roles.
Mamta Mohandas, Prakash Raj and Mrinalini Ravi will be seen in pivotal roles as well. The film tells the tale of two friends-turned-enemies. Vishal will be seen playing a cop, and as the trailer suggests, Arya might be seen essaying the role of a criminal.
Vaa
Directed by Rathina Shiva, Vaa is slated for a theatrical release on 4 November. Arun Vijay and Karthika Nair will be seen in lead roles, while the rest of the star cast includes Vamsi Krishna, Kalyan, Suja Varunee, Sathish, Jayaprakash and Renuka. The film’s music is by Thaman. Initially titled Vaa Deal, the film has been in production for many years and is finally releasing this year.
Telugu Releases
Manchi Rojulochaie
Directed by Maruthi Dasari and jointly produced by V Celluloid and SKN, Manchi Rojulochaie will hit the theatres on 4 November. With Santosh Shoban and Mehreen Pirzada in leading roles, the film is a romantic-comedy and family drama. The cast also includes Ajay Ghosh, Vennela Kishore, Harsha Chemudu, Saptagiri, Satyam Rajesh, Srinivas Reddy, Sudarshan and Praveen among others.
Pushpaka Vimanam
Helmed by debutante director Damodara, Pushpaka Vimanam is set for a theatrical release on 12 November. Touted to be a family entertainer, the film stars Anand Deverakonda as a government school teacher, with Geeth Saini and Saanve Megghana playing other prominent roles. The film is backed by Vijay Deverakonda's King of the Hill Productions and Tanga Productions.
Malayalam Releases
Kurup
The highly anticipated Kurup is set to release in theatres on November 12. Directed by Srinath Rajendran, the film will be released in five languages—Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada.
Starring Dulquer Salmaan and Sobhita Dhulipala in leading roles, Kurup is inspired by the story of one of India’s most wanted criminals, Sukumara Kurup. The film is produced by Dulquer Salmaan’s home banner, Wayfarer films, and co-produced by M-star.
Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham
Directed by Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval, Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on 12 November. Nivin Pauly and Grace Antony will be seen in leading roles. The story revolves around a constantly bickering married couple on a vacation. The film also features Sudheesh, Jaffer Idukki, Joy Mathew, Sivadasan Kannur and Vinay Forrt, among others.
Kannada Releases
Premam Poojyam
Directed by Dr Raghavendra BS, Premam Poojyam is set for a theatrical release on 12 November. The film is an action-romance and features Prem Kumar, Brinda Acharya, and Aindrita Ray in pivotal roles.
Mugil Pete
Mugil Pete is slated for a theatrical release on 19 November. The film is written and directed by Bharat S Navunda, and produced by Raksha Vijaykumar and Moti Mahesh, the film is a romantic drama. The film will feature Manuranjan Ravichandran, Kayadu Lohar, Tara, Avinash, Sadhukokila, Rangayana Raghu, Appanna and Prashanth Siddi in prominent roles.
