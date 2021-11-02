Annaatthe to Kurup: South Indian Films Releasing on Diwali

As the pandemic gradually lulls, audiences are heading back to the theatres. The South Indian film industry has been able to sustain itself and perform well even during the pandemic. However, several films had halted their production due to the second wave earlier this year, and are now gearing up for release.

Many films have been slated for a Diwali release on OTT platforms as well as theatrical releases. Here's a list of films releasing in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada around Diwali, in November.