‘Extraordinary Buddhi’: Topshe Remembers His Feluda, Soumitra Kaku

In recent times acted with him in a film titled Posto. I was snubbed by him the moment I entered the make-up room late by few minutes, provoking him to comment, "Were you not aware that you should have been present by 9 am?” I looked at my watch which read 9.22 am. Such was the discipline and punctuality that he followed at the age of 81.

A fine actor who did his homework and rehearsals in such a way that the ultimate delivery was perfect like that of Feluda. He made me do the this homework with him prior to "Start camera!" being announced by Ray. Of course this discipline came from Ray but to adapt the same is itself is a big effort from the other side. Kaku adopted this and implemented it till his last day.