The Youngest 84-Year-Old: Actor Riddhi Sen Remembers Soumitra Dadu

The importance of silence at times is extremely necessary, heavy, the sound of it becomes unbearable, yet, one cannot help but, reside in it. Words seem too shallow to express the void attached to the beginning of Soumitra Chattopadhyay’s journey to an alternate world. Amidst the new found fashion of writing a short form of Rest in Peace and expressing grief with colourful mourning emoticons and garishly red broken heart symbols, amidst ten other photographs and statuses on subjects varying from "which restaurant I visited today" to "my favourite meme" , expressing grief for a celebrated person has two sides, one - a social responsibility, a duty where one feels the responsibility that the mourning should be visible, two - a category of people who need to row the boat in the opposite direction of the current.

On the very day of a demise, few people need to hold the deceased accountable for his/her imperfections and flaws and throw arrows of questions on the social media court, forgetting the idea of ‘genuine grief’ and the notion of ‘when to criticise’, both parties’ aim often become a situation of trying to gain importance on social media by using a death. Thus, it’s immensely difficult for me to encapsulate my feelings in words for someone whose first identity to me was that of my grandfather’s . My grandfather Shyamal Sen, who was a giant in the world of theatre, who had a huge contribution in the renaissance of Bengali theatre, passed away much before I was born. He left too early, without achieving half of what he deserved. His untimely demise still bothers me, I have only heard his stories from my parents (Reshmi and Koushik Sen) and my grandmother (Chitra Sen).